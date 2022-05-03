 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McDowell authorities searching for missing woman

4 missing person.jpg

Autumn Leona Terry, also known as “Mousie.”

 MCDOWELL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

McDowell authorities are asking for the the public’s help in locating a missing Marion woman.

Autumn Leona Terry, 20, was last seen on Mercy Lane in Marion on Thursday, April, 28.

Autumn goes by the nickname “Mousie” and was last seen leaving her residence on Mercy Lane with her boyfriend, Dalton Wayne Clontz, in a Silver 2005 Acura LT (Tag #JFV-7286) last Thursday.

She is a white female with long blonde hair, is 5 feet tall and weighs 115 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Detective Van Williams at 828-652-2237 or McDowell Communications at 828-652-4000.

