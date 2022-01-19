McDowell authorities search for missing man

McCarson is a 34-year-old black male and was last seen driving a gray Dodge Caravan. McCarson is from Owl Hollow Road, Marion, NC.

Anyone with information should contact the McDowell County Sheriff's Office or 828-652-2235 or McDowell County Communication’s at 828-652-4000 or you can call McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.