McDowell authorities search for missing man
McDowell authorities search for missing man

McDowell authorities have asked for help finding a local man reported missing, according to a Wednesday post.

On Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 a missing person’s report was filed with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office for Jonathan McCarson.

McCarson is a 34-year-old black male and was last seen driving a gray Dodge Caravan. McCarson is from Owl Hollow Road, Marion, NC.

Anyone with information should contact the McDowell County Sheriff's Office or 828-652-2235 or McDowell County Communication’s at 828-652-4000 or you can call McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.

21 missing Jonathan McCarson.jpg

Jonathan McCarson

 MCSO
