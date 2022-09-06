McDowell authorities arrest Forest City man

A traffic stop in McDowell County resulted in drug charges against a Forest City man, authorities said on Tuesday.

Deputy Robert Watson with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 45-year-old Adrian Darnell Camp of Forest City with possession of cocaine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance.

A magistrate ordered Camp held on a $100,000 secured bond.

On Aug. 4, Deputy Watson stopped Camp’s vehicle for a traffic violation. A search of his car turned up suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and cash, according to a news release.

A search of the N.C. Department of Public Safety offender database shows Camp has convictions dating back to 2006 for possession of stolen goods, obtaining property by false pretense, possession of a stolen gun, resisting an officer, probation violations and multiple drug counts.