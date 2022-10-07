McDowell Animal Shelter to be closed to the public Oct. 9-16

The McDowell County Animal Shelter will be closed to the public all of next week from Sunday, Oct. 9 through Sunday, Oct. 16 due to an unexpected staff shortage.

There are some exceptions to the closing, such as emergency intakes from law enforcement and owner reclaiming.

On Thursday, the shelter announced the temporary closing on Facebook.

“There will be a staff member there for owner reclaiming only,” reads the Facebook post. “We will be taking in emergency only intakes from the Sheriff’s Office and Marion Police Department. We are so sorry for the inconvenience. Thank you for understanding!”

If anyone had any questions, they are asked to call the shelter at 652-6643.

County Manager Ashley Wooten said the shelter will be temporarily closed due to an unforeseen and unusual shortage of staff during next week and it would reopen after Sunday, Oct. 16.

Wooten added that the local animal rescue organizations are aware of this temporary closing and are willing to assist. He assured The McDowell News that the animals at the shelter will be cared for.

Joy Harklerode with the Mercy Fund Animal Rescue said, “We are aware and are willing to help in any way possible.”

Jeri Arledge with Rusty’s Legacy said two volunteers from Asheville have agreed to come down every day and assist with the cleaning of kennels and the enrichment for the dogs while the remaining employee deals with the cats and the phones.

“I am back up for the shelter manager program since the shelter and I use the same program and taking dogs and cats to their spay/neuter appointments,” said Arledge. “The Rusty’s Legacy shelter will also be used in case of an emergency. Basically, we are going to do whatever it takes to make sure the dogs in the county shelter receive excellent care.”

“There is a group of us, primarily Rusty’s Legacy volunteers who have been very active in assisting the shelter when needed,” she added. “I started Rusty’s Legacy in 2009 to help the McDowell shelter to reduce the euthanasia rate. It has taken a village, the Mercy Fund played a very important role in changing the culture of the shelter. We now are a safety net. We do hope the community will step up and foster a dog, cat, puppy or kitten from the animal shelter.”

Rusty's Legacy can be reached at 828-460-3190.