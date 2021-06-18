McDowell and Marion officials hear the needs of the city’s Fire Department

To fully respond to all of these calls requires an adequate number of firefighters. The grant from FEMA helped the department hire needed employees to fill the gap of declining volunteers, but the department is still well below industry standards. FEMA states that 72% of the state’s firefighters are volunteers and that number is dropping by 11% to 12% annually, according to Presnell.

Furthermore, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) require a minimum of four firefighters on the scene before firefighting inside a building can begin. There has to be two firefighters inside the structure and two outside to meet this minimal requirement.

To maintain a good rating with the state Department of Insurance, a department shall show through documentation that an average of 12 firefighters has responded to each of 20 structure fires. The National Fire Protection Association recommended engine and ladder companies to be staffed with four personnel on board each apparatus. Marion Fire Department’s response is three apparatus with one person on board each at full shift staffing. This is well below industry standards, said Presnell.