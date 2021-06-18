McDowell and Marion officials hear the needs of the city’s Fire Department

The Marion Fire Department has to maintain enough firefighters so they can adequately respond to emergencies and protect the lives and property of not just Marion residents but people who live outside the city limits.
In order to do this, the department asked the McDowell County Commissioners for an increase of 1.33 cents in the tax rate for the Marion Area District. This would allow for continued hiring of five full-time employees and purchase needed rescue equipment to maintain the service as it is now.
That was the message heard by county officials Thursday during a joint meeting of the McDowell County Commissioners and the Marion City Council held at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center.
Earlier this month, the McDowell County Commissioners talked about the Marion Fire Department asking for an increase in the tax rate for the Marion Area District. That tax rate is now 8 cents per $100 valuation and the Marion firefighters asked for an increase of 1.33 cents.
At the previous meeting, the commissioners said they wanted more information from the city about the reasons for this request.
“There has to be a return on the investment,” said Commissioner Patrick Ellis at the meeting earlier this month.
They also wanted more information about the need for more employees in the department.
During Thursday’s meeting with the City Council, the commissioners got the information they were seeking. Mayor Steve Little led the discussion.
“Our goal has always been to provide the service in a sensible way,” he said.
Assistant Fire Chief Corey Presnell gave a detailed presentation which outlined the department’s needs for more staff and equipment.
The Marion Fire Department is asking county officials for the 1.33 cent rate hike to continue the funding of five full-time employees who were originally hired with a grant from FEMA that also purchased some needed rescue equipment.
The grant from FEMA was created to “provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help them increase or maintain the number of trained ‘front-line’ firefighters available in their communities.”
That certainly applies to the Marion Fire Department, said Presnell. His department has identified staffing levels as a major issue and has talked about it in previous meetings with the commissioners. In order to gain more staff members, the department applied for that grant from FEMA in March 2019 and it was awarded in September of that year. The total amount of the grant was $817,710 and it spans a total of three years from 2019 to 2022. Years one and two have 75% from federal funds but year three has just 35% from federal funds.
In the past three years, the Marion Fire Department has received numerous grants saving the taxpayers roughly $800,000, said Presnell.
Meanwhile, the Marion Fire District (city and surrounding area) has seen major growth in the past several years. The population and the calls for service have increased and firefighters have to keep meeting higher standards. To make matters worse, the numbers of volunteer firefighters have dropped drastically.
The department covers a total population of 18,021, which is bigger than Morganton. That includes 8,459 in Marion city limits and 9,562 in the unincorporated areas around Marion. The total land area in the Marion Fire District is 29.9 square miles, according to Presnell’s presentation.
In 2020, the department’s call volume was 1,061 calls. Of that, 39% was in the Marion Area, 47% was in the city limits and 14% was mutual aid outside of Marion.
So far this year, the department has responded to 533 total calls with 48% in the city limits and 39% in the Marion Area and 13% has been mutual aid outside of Marion. In 2020, Marion firefighters responded to 79 structure fires, 133 other kinds of fires, 215 motor vehicle accidents, 10 technical rescues, 197 medical emergencies, 110 fire alarms and 14 hazardous materials calls. So far this year, the department has responded to 33 structure fires, 66 other kinds of fires, 90 motor vehicle accidents, eight technical rescues, 119 medical emergencies, 49 fire alarms and nine hazardous materials calls.
To fully respond to all of these calls requires an adequate number of firefighters. The grant from FEMA helped the department hire needed employees to fill the gap of declining volunteers, but the department is still well below industry standards. FEMA states that 72% of the state’s firefighters are volunteers and that number is dropping by 11% to 12% annually, according to Presnell.
Furthermore, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) require a minimum of four firefighters on the scene before firefighting inside a building can begin. There has to be two firefighters inside the structure and two outside to meet this minimal requirement.
To maintain a good rating with the state Department of Insurance, a department shall show through documentation that an average of 12 firefighters has responded to each of 20 structure fires. The National Fire Protection Association recommended engine and ladder companies to be staffed with four personnel on board each apparatus. Marion Fire Department’s response is three apparatus with one person on board each at full shift staffing. This is well below industry standards, said Presnell.
The state DOI’s minimum requirements state that a department shall have sufficient membership to assure response of at least four members and one engine to all fires and fire alarms. Any department determined to have two or more “non-response alarm records will be placed on probation for a period of 12 months. After 5 p.m. and on the weekends, the Marion Fire Department can only guarantee three personnel to respond to a structure fire.
The department has 12 full-time employees and 13 volunteer firefighters. This is below the average for other cities in North Carolina the same size as Marion.
“Firefighters not only save lives and property, they also have a direct impact on every insured property owner’s wallet,” said Presnell. “Fire departments affect home owner and commercial owner insurance premiums through the ISO Public Protection Classification System.”
Marion now has an ISO rating of 5 in the city limits and the Marion Area has a rating of 6. If the department can’t retain the staff hired with the FEMA grant, then there is a possibility that the ISO classification will go up.
That would mean higher insurance costs for homeowners.
As for return on investment, the additional 1.33 cents on the tax rate would cost the owner of a property worth $100,000 approximately $13 and change annually or just over $1 a month. With this increase, the owner of a $200,000 home would expect to pay $186 annually for fire protection.
That same property owner would have an average insurance cost of $800 in the Marion Fire District’s rating of 5 or 6. If the rating were to go up to class 9, that property owner would expect to pay an average of $1,400.
“Taxpayers in the Marion Fire District could expect to see savings of $600 based on those figures,” said Presnell.
He added Marion Fire Department’s staff and equipment affect the whole county. The department provides mutual aid to nine of the 10 departments in McDowell. It is countywide protection coming from a central location.
Also, the department has realized the need for more rescue equipment due to an increase in wrecks, technical rescues and medical emergencies. The current staff members are trained to use the rescue equipment however they have not had the funding to buy it in the past.
“We have the people who are trained and certified. We just need the equipment,” said Presnell. “This request is to just maintain what we have, which is below the standard.”
The county officials commended Presnell for his thorough and revealing presentation.
Commission Chairman Tony Brown said the board has worked hard to lower the tax rate.
“I am not saying I am opposing this,” said Brown. “I just want to be very careful.”
Ellis said the issue is the board doesn’t want to see the tax rates go up. The commissioners just approved a budget for 2021-2022 that included a 1-cent reduction on the county’s property tax rate.
Ellis added he’s received three calls from older residents who told him they can’t afford higher taxes.
Both Marion and McDowell County officials agreed they should both approve the budget for the city Fire Department.
Vice Chairman David Walker made a motion to approve the 1.33 cent increase for the Marion Area District with the condition that the agreement between the city and the county be renegotiated and both boards would approve future purchases for the department. His motion passed by a 4-1 vote with Ellis voting against.