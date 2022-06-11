McDowell Academy for Innovation Class of 2022

The Class of 2022 for McDowell Academy for Innovation (MAI) secured the future for 20 seniors at their graduation on Saturday, May 14.

The event took place at East McDowell Middle School with Principal Tracey Widmann presiding over the ceremony. McDowell High School math teacher Tony Davis was the graduation speaker.

“He spoke about the characteristics of a graduate and how their schooling prepared them for the next step which is college or career,” said Widmann. “He also spoke about their resilience. I speak for all of the staff of MAI when I say we are so proud of the Class of 2022 and wish them the best in their future.”

McDowell Academy for Innovation is a STEM early college created in 2018. Students take college classes through a partnership with McDowell Technical Community College (MTCC). Students are eligible to earn a variety of STEM-focused degrees, diplomas, or certificates. In 2021, after three years on the Lukin Street campus, MAI moved to the campus of MTCC. To learn more, visit https://www.mcdowell.k12.nc.us/mai.

Photos courtesy of Sarah Siak Photography.

McDowell Academy of Innovation Class of 2022

Emilly Anne Barrier

Nicholas Keller Chaffin

Angel Manuel De La Cruz

Tanner James Freeman

Aidan Harris

Dylan Kane Kagan

Christopher Yupeng Kha

Danae Lagos

Jasmine Lopez Martinez

Makayla Lynn Melville

Gina Marie Newton

Hadrianne Cai Padgett

Joseph Michael Petraska (not pictured)

Annabelle Joyce Russell

Samantha Loren Smith

Cameron Ryan Swepson

Brycen William Tate

Patrick Sol Waldrop

Barrett Dale Webb

Ashley Nicole Wylie