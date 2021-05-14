Mayor Steve Little lifts mask mandate for Marion

Following the lead of the CDC and Gov. Roy Cooper's order, Marion Mayor Steve Little has rescinded his mayoral face mask mandate, which has been in effect since August of 2020.
The decision to rescind the mayoral mandate came after Cooper’s 1:30 p.m. press conference, where the governor lifted maximum capacity limits, social distancing guidelines and mask requirements in most settings, according to a news release.
Gov. Cooper’s decision to lift the max capacity, social distancing and masks requirements come after new guidelines were released on Thursday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Mayor Little urges citizens to continue to follow federal and state safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community, according to the news release.
North Carolina’s new guidelines still require individuals to wear masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, schools, long-term care facilities and homeless shelter.
As a reminder, private businesses have the right to create policies in their establishments. Citizens are asked to be respectful of local businesses and their decision as to whether or not face coverings are required.
The end of the week also saw slowing of positive tests in McDowell.
The McDowell County Health Department said Friday one additional McDowell County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
This brought the total number of positives to 5,120 in McDowell County since the pandemic began last year.
There have been 44,781 tests conducted, 39,642 negative results and 19 tests are pending results.
Presently, there are 44 individuals in quarantine, 4,999 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 7.0%.
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the McDowell County Health Department will no longer be offered each week due to decreasing demand. If you need a COVID-19 test, you are encouraged to call your primary care physician or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test.
Vaccinations for the 12 to 15-year-old age group began Friday.
Parental consent will be required. First dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov and searching for Grace Community Church or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach the clinic at Grace Community Church are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) for further assistance.