Mayor Steve Little lifts mask mandate for Marion

Following the lead of the CDC and Gov. Roy Cooper's order, Marion Mayor Steve Little has rescinded his mayoral face mask mandate, which has been in effect since August of 2020.

The decision to rescind the mayoral mandate came after Cooper’s 1:30 p.m. press conference, where the governor lifted maximum capacity limits, social distancing guidelines and mask requirements in most settings, according to a news release.

Gov. Cooper’s decision to lift the max capacity, social distancing and masks requirements come after new guidelines were released on Thursday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mayor Little urges citizens to continue to follow federal and state safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community, according to the news release.

North Carolina’s new guidelines still require individuals to wear masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, schools, long-term care facilities and homeless shelter.

As a reminder, private businesses have the right to create policies in their establishments. Citizens are asked to be respectful of local businesses and their decision as to whether or not face coverings are required.