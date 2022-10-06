Mayor proclaims Hispanic Heritage Month in Marion

On Tuesday, Mayor Steve Little proclaimed Hispanic Heritage Month in the city of Marion, which is a first for McDowell County. In addition, the Marion City Council honored Margarita Ramirez, executive director of Centro Unido Latino Americano, as the Citizen of the Month for October.

During the first regular meeting of October, Council Member Billy Martin announced his choice for Citizen of the Month. Ramirez is the director of Centro Unido Latino Americano (CULA), a non-profit in Marion. CULA helps and advocates primarily for members of the Latinx community with English as a Second Language (ESL) classes, employment, education, health concerns and a food pantry every other Thursday and many other programs designed to uplift people. CULA has grown large enough to assist people in the city and McDowell County, said Martin.

He first took notice of Ramirez at the celebration for the new “See our Voices” mural that is on an exterior wall of Mica Town Brewing in downtown Marion.

“I said to myself ‘Now that young lady seems very passionate about her people and community,’” said Martin at the meeting. “Of course, I didn’t know who she was but I was truly impressed with her passion, knowledge and self-confidence.”

Ramirez was 9 years old when she came to Marion. She graduated from McDowell High School and has worked at a variety of jobs. Since becoming executive director at CULA, she has helped grow the organization to eight full-time and two part-time positions. When she came on board, CULA had an annual budget of $88,000 and today that number has grown to more than $700,000. The number of people served has grown from 300 clients a month to more than 2,500 a month.

“Margarita states that over the past years, she has been able to build capacity at CULA through developing a team of people who are qualified and more than happy to assist her community in the best ways possible,” said Martin. “She further states that with phone calls, meetings and visits along with being an independent mother of two, she is still driven every day to grow the organization and advance her community toward socially, economically and environmentally.

“There’s a lot of good things happening at CULA, which enriches our community and we commend them for all they do every day. We are a better place to live and raise our families because of Margarita and her staff at CULA.”

Ramirez was joined by her family, friends and her staff members at CULA as she received the certificate of Citizen of the Month from Mayor Steve Little.

The mayor had an announcement of his own. Little expressed his appreciation to CULA and proclaimed Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month in the city of Marion. He said this is the first time it has been proclaimed in McDowell County.

A portion of the proclamation reads: “Whereas Hispanic people comprise almost 11% of North Carolina’s population, with a significant and growing Hispanic population in McDowell County who play an integral and vital role in Marion and surrounding areas; and Whereas Centro Unido Latino Americano encourages healthy and active lifestyles, assists with classes teaching English as a second language, provides tutoring for students striving to do their best, and shares the Hispanic culture with its honorable and meaningful traditions and celebrations, in ways that enrich all of Marion; Now, therefore, I, Stephen R. Little, mayor of the city of Marion, North Carolina, hereby express appreciation to Centro Unido Latino Americano and proclaim September 15 through October 15, 2022 as Hispanic Heritage Month, in the city of Marion, North Carolina.”

Many of the people in the audience waved flags of the different Latin American countries, which are represented in local Hispanic heritage.