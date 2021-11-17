Mayor declares Wednesday, Nov. 17 Juanita Doggett Day in Marion

During the regular City Council meeting, Mayor Steve Little officially proclaimed Wednesday, Nov. 17 as Juanita Doggett Day in the city of Marion.
The proclamation was issued Tuesday during the regular meeting of the Marion City Council. Doggett decided not to seek another term on the council this year, and Tuesday was her last meeting as a council member. Before the meeting, a reception to honor Doggett was held at the Marion Community Building.
In his proclamation, Little said “Juanita Doggett made history and set a new community standard upon her election in November 2009 when she became the first elected female member of the Marion City Council…”
In addition, Doggett served as mayor pro tem from 2019 to 2020, presiding in the absence of the mayor at council meetings and public events. She was the only woman to serve as mayor pro tem. She also established through her advocacy for small businesses a dedication to local economic development. She has served as a member of the Marion Business Association Façade Grant Committee and the McDowell Economic Development Association’s Board of Directors. She has enthusiastically supported the city’s economic development incentives and programs, according to Little’s proclamation.
The mayor proclaimed that Doggett “is a person of integrity, with a servant’s heart, who has worked hard to make Marion a better place to live, work, shop and play for all people, canines, felines and every animal in-between…”
Doggett’s retirement from service on the council is effective Tuesday, Dec. 7 when Council Member-elect Chet Effler will be sworn in. In his proclamation, Little said “while her love for and dedication to the city of Marion will be greatly missed, her contributions to our community will never be forgotten.”
“I extend the sincere thanks of the city and the entire community to Council Member Doggett for her dedicated service to our city and county and wish her the best of success and happiness in all her future endeavors,” reads Little’s proclamation.
The mayor also presented Doggett with a plaque commemorating her years of service.
Doggett thanked Little for the proclamation and expressed her appreciation to fellow council members who have worked alongside her for the past 12 years, City Manager Bob Boyette and the city staff for their help and support. City officials said her departure is bittersweet because they will miss her greatly but are also happy for her as she gets to spend more time with her family.