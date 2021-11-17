Mayor declares Wednesday, Nov. 17 Juanita Doggett Day in Marion

During the regular City Council meeting, Mayor Steve Little officially proclaimed Wednesday, Nov. 17 as Juanita Doggett Day in the city of Marion.

The proclamation was issued Tuesday during the regular meeting of the Marion City Council. Doggett decided not to seek another term on the council this year, and Tuesday was her last meeting as a council member. Before the meeting, a reception to honor Doggett was held at the Marion Community Building.

In his proclamation, Little said “Juanita Doggett made history and set a new community standard upon her election in November 2009 when she became the first elected female member of the Marion City Council…”

In addition, Doggett served as mayor pro tem from 2019 to 2020, presiding in the absence of the mayor at council meetings and public events. She was the only woman to serve as mayor pro tem. She also established through her advocacy for small businesses a dedication to local economic development. She has served as a member of the Marion Business Association Façade Grant Committee and the McDowell Economic Development Association’s Board of Directors. She has enthusiastically supported the city’s economic development incentives and programs, according to Little’s proclamation.