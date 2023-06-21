Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical Jr.” opened this past weekend to three sold out shows in the Greenlee Theatre at McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA).

Produced by McDowell Children's Theatre (MCT), there will be three more performances this weekend, Friday, June 23, through Sunday, June 25.

The title role is played by two youth performers, Leah Walker (first weekend) and Olivia Darsey (second weekend) so audiences will have a different show experience each week, according to a news release.

“This year we welcome the 10th anniversary season of McDowell Children's Theatre,” said Susan Pyatt-Baker, artistic director of MCT and executive director of MACA. “I can’t say enough about how much fun we’ve had working on this production over the past two months. We invite everyone to come see the hard work of these brave and talented actors and tech crew. It’s been a real delight, and I invite anyone who has great time today to join us on one of our next productions.”

Ten years ago, McDowell Children’s Theatre began as a youth summer camp, led by Pyatt-Baker. The 2023 Season lineup kicks off with “Matilda The Musical Jr.” (third-12th grade), followed by Disney's “101 Dalmatians KIDS” in July (K-12th grade) and finishes the season with “The Addams Family Young@Part” (eighth-12th grade) in fall.

MCT is a 100% cost-free program to participate in. The program offers a dual tech program for kids who prefer to create behind-the-scenes.

The “grown-ups” at MCT are Susan Pyatt-Baker, artist director; Nora Mosrie, musical director; Anna Branam, technical director; Maria Preswood, costume designer; and Gina Newton, stage manager.

The cast & crew of “Matilda Jr.” are: Leah Walker, Kat Ross, Neil LaFountain, Jacob Denning, Brice Davis, Hugh Lamb, Abigail Cespedes-Salas, Wesley Jones, Addy Jones, Emmy Jones, Kayde Higdon, Nora Peeler, ZellaJayne Peeler, Aerick Combs, Campbell Hunt, Rylie Husbands, Everly Thompson, Mackenzie Thompson, Hailey Goins, Victoria Hardy, Savannah Wilson, Ryan Hunt, Teagan Myers, Zoey Recis, Hadley Davis, Gabby Kilgore, Kat Buskirk, Olivia Darsey, and Andrew Wilson, HollyMarie Lane, Haley Buchanan, Ronnie Combs, Calem Williams, Liam Hardin, Luna Dyson, Clayton Dula, Scarlett Price, Peyton Roland, Grey Kellogg, Atticus Elliot, Trevor Myers and Loki Dyson.

McDowell Children’s Theatre presents “Matilda The Musical Jr.” in the Greenlee Theatre at McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA), at 50 S. Main St., Marion.

Performances will take place Friday, June 23 (with professional ASL Interpretation Services); Saturday, June 24; and Sunday, June 25. Friday and Saturday shows will start at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Certified American Sign Language Interpretation (ASL) services will be provided at the June 23 performance of Matilda. The musical is rated PG for thematic elements, exaggerated bullying and some language, according to the news release.

Tickets are $12 with a $2 discount for students and seniors. Tickets are available at mcdowellarts.org.