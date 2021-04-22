Master Gardeners’ Spring Fling set for Saturday

Saturday will be the day for the McDowell Master Gardeners’ Spring Fling and a way for local folks to celebrate the Earth.

The McDowell Master Gardeners will hold its Spring Fling Plant Sale under the Historic Marion Tailgate Market Pavilion on Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This event is the major fundraiser for the Master Gardeners’ annual scholarship fund. The local Master Gardeners raise houseplants, heirloom and hybrid tomatoes, vegetables, flowers, bushes and perennials as well as potted and hanging basket strawberries and will have many different types of these plants for sale. Handmade crafts such as gardening aprons and carpenter bee traps will be sold as well as sturdy gardening gloves and T-shirts, according to a news release.

There will be an “Ask A Gardener Booth” with plenty of information to help improve your successful gardening season and free vegetable and flower seeds will be available to help you get a head start on the growing season. You can join the McDowell Master Gardeners for this event along with participants from the McDowell Office of the N.C. Cooperative Extension, the McDowell Honey Bees, local CSA farmers, the Local Food Advisory Council and the Foothills Food Hub.