Mask mandate back in place for McDowell County government employees

The McDowell County Board of Commissioners has reinstated the face-covering policy for county employees due to the rise of COVID transmission in the community.
Face Covering Policy for McDowell County Employees
In an effort to reduce the impact of COVID-19 in McDowell County, a mandate for face coverings has been authorized by the Board of Commissioners.
Applicability
This mandate applies to McDowell County employees, volunteers, and contractors on property and inside vehicles owned or controlled by McDowell County.
Face Coverings Defined
A face covering is defined as a cloth mask that covers the nose and mouth that meets the following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines:
• fits snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
• completely covers the nose and mouth
• is secured with ties or ear loops
• includes multiple layers of fabric
• allows for breathing without restriction
• can be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape
Medical-style masks are also permitted so as long as the CDC guidelines on proper wear are followed.
Face Covering Requirements
Face coverings shall be worn at work when:
a. When traveling with another person in the same vehicle for any length of time; or
b. While in a congregate setting such as a conference room, break room, or a multioccupancy
restroom; or
c. While traveling/standing in hallways; or
d. While in an office, etc. with another person.
Face Covering Exceptions
Face coverings are not required when:
a. An individual is in their private office;
b. An exception may apply to individuals provided they have an applicable medical or behavioral condition or disability. Employees may contact Human Resources to arrange for reasonable accommodations.
Enforcement