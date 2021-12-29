Mask mandate back in place for McDowell County government employees

• can be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape

Medical-style masks are also permitted so as long as the CDC guidelines on proper wear are followed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Face Covering Requirements

Face coverings shall be worn at work when:

a. When traveling with another person in the same vehicle for any length of time; or

b. While in a congregate setting such as a conference room, break room, or a multioccupancy

restroom; or

c. While traveling/standing in hallways; or

d. While in an office, etc. with another person.

Face Covering Exceptions

Face coverings are not required when:

a. An individual is in their private office;

b. An exception may apply to individuals provided they have an applicable medical or behavioral condition or disability. Employees may contact Human Resources to arrange for reasonable accommodations.