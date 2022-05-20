Marsha’s Food Truck serves 'Southern with a twist' in downtown Marion

In downtown Marion, Marsha’s Food Truck is serving up lunches that are “Southern with a twist.”

Marsha Garrett is the owner and operator of one of downtown Marion’s newest food trucks. You can find Garrett and her operation next to Taylors Brewing Co. on West Henderson Street. It is open for lunch Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Barton Cook is the support staff.

Marsha’s Food Truck has been there for around three weeks. But Garrett has a long and distinguished history of cooking good food for hungry patrons.

“I’ve been a chef for most of my adult life,” she said to The McDowell News.

She started out working at the Grove Park Inn in Asheville and later moved to Biltmore Forest Country Club. She’s been a chef at several country clubs in the region. In McDowell, she is probably best known for her work as the chef at Slices Bistro, the restaurant at the Marion Lake Club. There, she built up quite a loyal following.

“When I was the chef at Slices for five years, I would go to the produce stand and look for fresh ingredients and put together my specials from that,” she said.

She’s operated several restaurants but what she is doing now is her first food truck.

“It is Southern with a twist,” she said to The McDowell News. “I try to take Southern classics and kick them up a notch.

She said the loaded brussels sprouts is a good example of what she is offering. They are topped with bacon, Parmesan cheese and balsamic reduction. Another recent special of hers is the grilled chicken wrap with strawberries, spinach, bacon, avocado and mayo.

Her menu has chicken salad wrap, grilled romaine wrap and grilled Caesar wrap. The salads are garden and Caesar. Her sandwiches include Cuban panini, steak sandwich and fried pork sandwich.

“I like fresh food and I like being creative,” she said. “I like putting different flavors together to come up with interesting foods. I love to cook. That’s who I am.”

The patrons who remember her from Slices Bistro have come to enjoy her food again at her new location.

“Everybody who has come by has been excited,” she said to The McDowell News. “They missed me from Slices.”

Already, Marsha’s Food Truck has gotten some rave reviews.

“Absolutely awesome food!” wrote Cathy Cook. “This is a ‘not to be missed’ food truck!And I have also used her as a caterer and it was AMAZING food which was beautifully displayed! I 100% recommend!”

“Packing all the flavor into your lunch,” wrote Tori Katan Gentry. “Speedy service, a must try! Even has great outdoor seating.”

The parking space next to Taylors Brewing offers plenty of outdoor seating in a relaxed downtown atmosphere. Taylors Brewing serves up delicious food too but only during the dinner time. Therefore, the two businesses do not compete with each other.

“I am excited to be here,” she said. “It’s a place where people can sit outside. They don’t have to grab and go.”

During the weekends, Garrett focuses on her other business: catering. She said she can cater just about any occasion and provide anything from appetizers to prime rib.

For more information about her food truck and catering services, visit the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Marshas-Food-Truck-108629245179398