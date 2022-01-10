Marlan Brinkley joins Partnership for Children board

The Partnership for Children of the Foothills announced recently the addition of Marlan Brinkley to its board. Brinkley is the director of the McDowell County Public Library System.

“The Partnership has collaborated with McDowell County Public Libraries for years, so it’s only fitting we leverage the knowledge and passion Marlan has for nurturing a love of reading in children,” said Barry Gold, the Partnership’s executive director. “We are happy to have him join our board and its members who represent McDowell, Polk and Rutherford counties.”

Brinkley has served as director of the McDowell County Public Library since 2015. He began his career as a part-time library assistant in Atlanta, which inspired him to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and earn a master’s degree in library science, according to a news release.

After graduation, he became a librarian with a focus on working primarily with families. He advanced to the role of library branch manager and then library director for McDowell County. The past 18 years in the public library environment have provided him an opportunity to partner with many local communities and organizations.