ASHEVILLE — Mark Bettis Gallery announces a new art experience featuring artist Deb Williams. The opening reception will be on Oct. 13 at Bettis’ River Arts District gallery. This fun and carnivalesque showcase titled “Anomalies” will present new glass and mixed-media work by local glass artist Deb Williams.

“Anomalies” exhibition will run from Oct. 13-31 at the gallery in the River Arts District at 123 Roberts St., Asheville. The gallery is hosting a fall and carnival themed reception on Friday Oct. 13 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public and guests are encouraged to wear costumes for Halloween- and circus-themed festivities. All artwork will be available for purchase.

Williams’ exhibit is the second solo show at the Mark Bettis Gallery. This current show is a slight departure from Williams’ all glass artwork into the world of glass and mixed media. The work in “Anomalies” will focus on the weird, quirky and unusual. Both animals and plants will be highlighted. Williams is known for her extraordinary and unusual glasswork and her new pieces will not disappoint!

Williams has been an artist working in glass for nearly 20 years, focusing mainly on cast glass. Her new work features sculpting and metal work in addition to glass.

Mark Bettis Gallery features distinctive and unique works of art in a variety of mediums including contemporary paintings, glass and sculptural work, as well as a variety of rotating exhibitions by local and nationally acclaimed artists.