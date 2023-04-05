Marion City Council Members recognized Marion’s 2022 Main Street Champion Marion Hot Wheelz owner and operator, and former McDowell Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Steve Bush, during Tuesday’s regular meeting.

City Manager Bob Boyette stated that Bush was chosen for the honor, because of his ongoing dedication to the community.

Marion Business Association Executive Director Freddie Killough said that Bush was instrumental in creating Marion’s award-winning entrepreneurs training program, Growing Entrepreneurs Marion (GEM) program. She also stated that Bush’s big personality brought a renewed awareness for the chamber and that he was a natural partner and ally to Marion Business Association.

Killough stated that since leaving the chamber, Bush had continued to support Marion by opening up his skating rink Marion Hot Wheelz, volunteering at downtown events and being an active member of the community.

Council Member thanked Bush for his service and dedication to the City of Marion.

Mayor Little stated that Bush’s commitment to Marion was easily seen. He then congratulated Bush on his Main Street Champion win.

Bush was among 38 other Main Street Champions nominated for the honor at the North Carolina Main Street Conference in mid-March in Statesville.

Each year at the N.C. Main Street Conference, The N.C. Main Street & Rural Planning Center recognize the efforts of dedicated individuals who have contributed to the success of the local programs across our state.

Each N.C. Main Street program may designate one individual, couple, organization, business partnership or civic entity as their community’s NC Main Street Champion.

A non-competitive award, designation honors those persons who have made extraordinary contributions to their downtown.