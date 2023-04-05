Former WBRM radio personality Van McKinney was recognized as Citizen of the Month by Mayor Steve Little during the first regular meeting of Marion City Council on Tuesday.

Little stated that he picked McKinney because of his lifelong dedication to providing local news to the community.

“There couldn’t be but one or two other people whose voice you recognize almost instantly,” said Little. “For more than 38 years, Van’s voice has been the voice of McDowell High School sports.”

During the presentation, Little reviewed McKinney’s extensive career with WBRM, which included sports broadcasting, local news segments, remotely broadcast segments at downtown events and a very popular midday call-in request show.

Following the formal presentation of Citizen of the Month, City Council Members thanked McKinney for his service to the community.

Council Members Billy Martin and Don Ramsey stated that they had known McKinney for a long time because of their previous careers. They both agreed that McKinney did a good job reporting the news and reporting the stories of McDowell County.

Mayor Pro Tem Woody Ayers said he appreciated the accuracy of McKinney’s reporting and his dedication to the community.

Council Member Ann Harkey said she was astounded by McKinney’s career. She stated that his commitment to Titan sports and telling the stories of the community made him an icon in McDowell County.

Members of the audience also gave their fond memories of McKinney’s generation-spanning career in radio. Former WBRM coworkers Walt Bagwell, Mike Bryant, Gail Sewell and Mike Sewell recalled their time working with McKinney.

“A lot of times we wouldn’t get back from covering games until midnight,” said Bagwell. “I would go straight home, but Van would go into the studio, edit everything together and have a sports story ready for the news the next morning. That kind of work ethic shows dedication to the community.”

Following kind words from those present, McKinney thanked council members and the public for their support.

“I’ve been working with you all for a long time,” said McKinney. “You’ve been more than City Council members to me. I consider you my friends. I appreciate your support.”