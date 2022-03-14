Marion woman uses costumes, photos to help homeless cats

A Marion animal advocate has found a fun and creative way to help cats find their forever homes.
Hayley Wood lives close to the Corpening Memorial YMCA in Marion. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, she was not able to work out in the Y like usual. So to keep fit, she started running rather than working out in a gym.
During her running, she happened to pass by a Dumpster and saw some homeless cats rummaging through the garbage.
As it turns out, Wood is an active member of the Mercy Fund Animal Rescue and has assisted with the Trap, Neuter, Return program. She keeps cat food in her car so it is always available.
The Mercy Fund is a non-profit, foster-based animal rescue in McDowell. Among its many efforts, the Mercy Fund has a program called Trap, Neuter, Return or TNR. Through this effort, Mercy Fund volunteers set up cages to catch feral felines. These cats are then taken to a veterinarian and are spayed or neutered so they can’t reproduce and are also vaccinated for rabies. They are later released back into their original homes in the outdoors where they are fed and given shelter by a caregiver. The focus of this and any other TNR program is to reduce the feral cat population.
Like other local people who volunteer in animal rescue, Wood is well aware of the uphill struggle to control the feral cat population in McDowell County. Folks like her volunteer their time and resources to rescue homeless animals with the hope that they can make a difference.
Once you get into the world of rescue, you see what a titanic struggle it is, she said.
“You have to have a passion,” she added.
After seeing those cats at the Dumpster, Wood came up with an idea of helping homeless kitties find a new and better place to live. She decided to dress up herself and the homeless cats in colorful costumes and take pictures. These colorful and intriguing pictures would then be posted on social media. It’s a much more eye catching way of letting people know that there are some kitty cats out there in need of a forever home.
The cats in her photos are ones she has caught herself and fostered in her home.
Wood takes these photos in her garage where she keeps the costumes. She’s found the costumes on Amazon, local thrift stores and Rose’s. In one photo, she’s dressed up as the Mad Hatter from “Alice in Wonderland” while holding two cats. In another, she is dressed up as artist Salvador Dali while holding one cat. In yet another, Wood is wearing her Dorothy dress from “The Wizard of Oz."
She then posts these photos and also videos on Facebook and TikTok. She does this during the weekends.
Through this method, she has been able to find good and permanent homes for nine cats. All of the cats in her photos and videos have since been adopted.
“It’s fun plus you are helping the cats too and it’s a win-win,” she said to The McDowell News.
Here are a couple of her videos on TikTok:
Wood said to The McDowell News she is happy to use this colorful and creative way to help homeless felines. She said worthy causes don’t always have to be sad.
“We can’t help them all,” she said. “If you can help one, you have helped that cat. I know that this is my passion and I will be doing this for a long time.”
Wood has done a lot of TNR work with Susan Menard and she is also working with Joy Harklerode on doing some pictures and videos for her.
“So there will be some more sweet pictures in the future,” she said, adding she will do the photos and videos of dogs as well.
“Some people ask me why I do this for free,” she said to The McDowell News. “I want to ask them, why aren’t they doing anything for free? The pleasure of helping an animal have a better life is payment enough. I think society needs to stop being so materialistic and money oriented. Find a cause and volunteer yourself. For free. Your soul will thank you.”
For more information, you can visit her Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/hayley.wood.5055. And if you see a cat in her pictures you want to adopt, call the Mercy Fund Animal Rescue at 317-1939.