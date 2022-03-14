Marion woman uses costumes, photos to help homeless cats

Once you get into the world of rescue, you see what a titanic struggle it is, she said.

“You have to have a passion,” she added.

After seeing those cats at the Dumpster, Wood came up with an idea of helping homeless kitties find a new and better place to live. She decided to dress up herself and the homeless cats in colorful costumes and take pictures. These colorful and intriguing pictures would then be posted on social media. It’s a much more eye catching way of letting people know that there are some kitty cats out there in need of a forever home.

The cats in her photos are ones she has caught herself and fostered in her home.

Wood takes these photos in her garage where she keeps the costumes. She’s found the costumes on Amazon, local thrift stores and Rose’s. In one photo, she’s dressed up as the Mad Hatter from “Alice in Wonderland” while holding two cats. In another, she is dressed up as artist Salvador Dali while holding one cat. In yet another, Wood is wearing her Dorothy dress from “The Wizard of Oz."

She then posts these photos and also videos on Facebook and TikTok. She does this during the weekends.