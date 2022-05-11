Marion woman sentenced in drug death

A Marion woman will spend the next four to six years in prison for selling another woman a powerful pill that caused her death, according to court records.

Melanie Phillips, 34, of Apache Path, Marion, was found guilty of felony death by distribution. She was sentenced 50 to 72 months in prison. She was given credit for 29 days time served. She must pay $1,020 for a court-appointed attorney. She must pay $2,500 in restitution.

On May 19, 2020 52-year-old Danica Freeman was found deceased in her residence on Charlie Drive in Marion. Detectives discovered fentanyl in her house, and an autopsy showed that fentanyl contributed to her death. Further investigation revealed that Phillips sold Freeman the drugs, according to a news release. In September 2020, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Phillips with death by distribution.

The following cases were also heard in McDowell County Superior Court in April:

Judge: Thomas Davis

Prosecutor: Ted Bell

Gary Nicholas Bailey, 45, of Black Gum Drive, Old Fort, pleaded guilty to felony trafficking methamphetamine. Sentenced 225 to 282 months in prison. Fined $250,000. Given credit for 66 days time served. He was found guilty of another count of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felony. Sentenced 90 to 120 months in prison. Given credit for 86 days time served. Must pay a $100,000 fine.

Andrew Tyler Cauthen, 30, of 7th C Street, Marion, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury. Given a 150 day suspended sentence. Must serve 12 months supervised probation. Given credit for four days time served. Must pay a court-appointed attorney $195. Must pay court costs.

Amanda Danielle Forth, 31, of Morganton, pleaded guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine. Given a 120 day suspended sentence. Must serve 18 months unsupervised probation. Fined $250. Must pay court costs.

Matthew Hughes, 41, of Plato Drive, Marion, pleaded guilty to felony indecent liberties with a child. Given a 19 to 32 suspended sentence. Must serve 48 months supervised probation. Given credit for two days time served. Must have no contact with the victim.

John Wallace Vestal, 21, of West Court Street, Marion, pleaded guilty to felony possession of a firearm by a felon and probation violation. Given a six to 17 month suspended sentence. Must serve 30 months supervised probation. Given credit for three days time served. Must pay a court-appointed attorney $325. Must pay court costs.

Patrick Gregory Wallace, 52, of South Carolina, pleaded guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine. Given a four to 14 month suspended sentence. Must serve 24 months supervised probation. Given credit for two days time served. Must pay a court-appointed attorney $130. Must pay court costs.