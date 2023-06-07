A Marion woman was killed in a wreck Tuesday afternoon on Yancey Road.

The wreck happened at 1:23 p.m. Tuesday on Yancey Road in a sharp curve about a half of a mile from the Catawba River bridge. A 2016 Ford Fusion was traveling at a high rate of speed on the curvy road. The vehicle went off the road and hit several trees. It went over an embankment and came to a rest on its passenger side, according to Trooper A.B. DePoyster with the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Wesley James Morgan, 33, of Marion, was the driver of the Ford Fusion. He was ejected from his vehicle and survived the crash. He was found south of the initial crash site.

Morgan was airlifted by MAMA to Mission Hospital Trauma Center in Asheville, according to Emergency Services Director Will Kehler.

The passenger, Malorie Nicole Padgett, 36, of Marion, was killed on impact, DePoyster said. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Alcohol was a factor in this fatal crash, DePoyster said.

Morgan was discharged from Mission Hospital on Wednesday. DePoyster said Morgan will face charges of felony death by vehicle and driving while impaired.

The Marion Fire Department, the McDowell Rescue Squad and Hankins-North Fork Fire Department responded to this incident along with the N.C. Highway Patrol.