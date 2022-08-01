Marion woman faces felony drug charges

A stolen license plate led sheriff's deputies to a trafficking amount of meth, authorities said on Monday.

Detective Jesse Hicks with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team charged 52-year-old Sandy Jo Pendley of Marion with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, felonious possession of methamphetamine and maintain vehicle to keep a controlled substance. A magistrate set a secured bond of $192,000.

On July 15, detectives with the Community Impact Team stopped Pendley’s car for displaying stolen license plate. Pendley's driver’s license was suspended and a search of her car turned up a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, according to a news release.

A check of the N.C. Department of Safety's offender information site shows Pendley has previous convictions or felony breaking and entering, multiple counts of breaking and entering motor vehicles, larcen over %1,000 and drug offenses.