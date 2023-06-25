A Marion woman is facing drug charges.
On Monday, June 19, Lt. Chris Taylor with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office assisted Community Supervision Officers with a search of the residence of 30-year-old Kristina Lee Rausch of Marion. The search turned up methamphetamine and a trafficking amount of fentanyl.
Taylor charged Rausch with felonious trafficking in opium or heroin, felonious possession of a Scheduled II controlled substance and felonious possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance. Rausch was issued a $220,000 secured bond, according to a MCSO news release.