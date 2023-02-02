Deputy Matthew Smith with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 23-year-old Brittany Anne Ledford with felonious possession of methamphetamine, felonious possession of a controlled substance in prison/jail premises and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate issued Ledford a $30,000 secured bond.

According to a news release, on Jan 30, Smith was patrolling the Sugar Hill Road area when he stopped a vehicle for traffic violations. A passenger, identified as Ledford, had outstanding warrants. A search of Ledford turned up drug paraphernalia. A further search of Ledford, once at the jail, turned up methamphetamine.