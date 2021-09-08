Marion woman faces drug charge

From staff reports
A Marion woman faces a drug charge after encountering a checkpoint, authorities said on Wednesday.
Lt. Jason Cook with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Leaira Ann Johnson, 28, address listed as Benview Drive of Marion, with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine.
On the night of Tuesday, Sept. 7, deputies conducted a license checkpoint in the P.G. area. Leaira Johnson was operating a vehicle that approached the check-point, according to a release from the sheriff's office. She was arrested on outstanding warrants and deputies located methamphetamine on her person, the release said.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.