Marion woman convicted in connection with teen’s gun death

A Marion woman was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a 16-year-old in 2018. Her husband faces the same charges in July.

Kimberly Cable, 53, of Reid Street, Marion, pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and two counts of failure to store a firearm to protect a minor. She was found guilty in a trial by a judge. She was given a 13- to 25-month suspended sentence. She must serve 36 months supervised probation and perform 50 hours of community service. She must have no contact with the family. She must pay $10,004.53 in restitution, fined $1,000 and must pay court costs.

The verdict was appealed.

Cable was charged alongside her husband, Roger Cable, who entered a not guilty plea. He is set for trial in July.

The charges stem from a tragedy in the early morning hours of Friday, July 27, 2018. Kyle Storm Lee, 16, of Dusty Arch Drive in Marion, was at the Cable home on Reid Street, visiting with the couple’s son, McDowell deputies said.

According to initial reports at the time of the arrest, Lee was playing around with a .44-caliber revolver that belonged to the Cables and fatally shot himself in the head. Investigators say Lee used an unsecured gun to play a game of "Russian roulette" and fired at his own head. Authorities say the gun, a 44-caliber Raging Bull Magnum pistol, came from the Cables' bedroom, where it sat on top of an unlocked gun safe.

“There were numerous guns in the house,” said Detective Paul Alkire of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at the time. “The juveniles had easy access to the guns, which was negligent on the suspects’ part, and that led to a death.”

WLOS-TV 13 reported on the trial, sharing more details at https://tinyurl.com/hcyc4zap.

The following cases were heard in McDowell County Superior Court during the April session:

Judge: Forest Bridges

Prosecutor: Ted Bell

● Tommy Lynn Burleson, 44, of Cherokee Way, Marion, pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to sell methamphetamine, habitual felon and trafficking in methamphetamine. Was found guilty. Must serve 117 to 153 days in prison. Given credit for two days time served.

● Kevin Brian Loftis, 60, of Roy Hollifield Road, Marion, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine, trafficking opium or heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance. Was found guilty. Sentenced 70 to 93 months in prison. Given credit for one day time served. Fined $50,000. Must pay court costs.

● William Kyle Lytle, 32, of Wilmington, pleaded guilty to felony possession with intent to sell methamphetamine. Sentenced 15 to 27 months in prison. The verdict was appealed. Was found guilty of possession with intent to sell heroin. Sentenced 15 to 27 months in prison.

Was found guilty of maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance. Sentenced 9 to 20 months in prison.

Was found guilty of two counts of felony trafficking opium or heroin. Sentenced 225 to 282 months in prison. Fined $500,000. The sentence was appealed.

Was found guilty of two counts of trafficking methamphetamine. Sentenced 70 to 93 months in prison.

Was found guilty of flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle. Sentenced 15 to 27 months in prison.

● Walter Sydney Mitchell, 51, of Hedge Drive, Marion, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Was found guilty. Sentenced to life in prison without parole. Must pay $6,000 in restitution. The verdict was appealed.

● Todd Michael Ollis, 37, of Dogwood Acres, Marion, two counts of felony possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell a Schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance. Given a 13- to 25-month suspended sentence. Must serve 18 months supervised probation. Fined $500. Must perform 50 hours of community service. Must pay court costs.