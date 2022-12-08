Marion woman charged with meth possession

A Marion woman has been charged with possession of meth, authorities said on Thursday.

Detective Jesse Hicks with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team charged 26-year-old Halie Kristen Johnson of Marion with felonious possession of methamphetamine. A magistrate issued Johnson a $2,500 secured bond, according to a news release.

On Thursday, Oct. 6, Lt. Kirk Hensley of the Sheriff’s Office was off duty and witnessed Johnson using illegal drugs in the parking lot of local convenience store. He contacted Detective Hicks who responded to the scene. A search turned up methamphetamine and paraphernalia, according to the news release.

A search of the N.C. Department of Public Safety offender database turned up no previous convictions for Johnson.