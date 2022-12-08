 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marion woman charged with meth possession

  • Updated
  • 0
Marion woman charged with meth possession

Halie Kristen Johnson

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

A Marion woman has been charged with possession of meth, authorities said on Thursday.

Detective Jesse Hicks with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team charged 26-year-old Halie Kristen Johnson of Marion with felonious possession of methamphetamine. A magistrate issued Johnson a $2,500 secured bond, according to a news release.

On Thursday, Oct. 6, Lt. Kirk Hensley of the Sheriff’s Office was off duty and witnessed Johnson using illegal drugs in the parking lot of local convenience store. He contacted Detective Hicks who responded to the scene. A search turned up methamphetamine and paraphernalia, according to the news release.

A search of the N.C. Department of Public Safety offender database turned up no previous convictions for Johnson.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Australians angered by release of Bali 2002 attack bombmaker

Recommended for you