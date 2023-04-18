Detective Derrick McGinnis with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 34-year-old Megan Noelle Vance with felonious identity theft. Vance was issued a written promise to appear, according to a news release.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office took a report of fraud alleging Vance took and spent approximately $53,000 from accounts that didn’t belong to her. An investigation led detectives to evidence that identified Vance as the individual using funds from the accounts, according to the news release.