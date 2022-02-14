Marion woman charged with abusing child

A Marion woman is accused of abusing a child, authorities said on Monday.

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Detective Billie Brown charged 25-year-old Bryanna Storm Hare of Hidden View Loop in Marion with felonious intentional child abuse inflicting serious physical injury.

She was held on a $100,000 secured bond.

On Jan. 29, McDowell County Sheriff’s deputies received a report indicating a toddler in the custody of Hare had been physically abused.

Later that day and after detectives discovered numerous injuries on the child, Hare was taken into custody and charged, according to a press release.

McDowell County DSS and Lily’s Place assisted in the investigation.