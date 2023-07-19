A Marion woman is tremendously grateful for her son who was born on the Fourth of July. But what happened after her son’s birth went beyond what she or anyone else expected.

Ashley Sanders, 38, gave birth to her son at 2:49 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, at Mission Hospital McDowell.

“I didn’t anticipate it and we were really not wanting to have him on this day,” she told The McDowell News.

Her son, Jamie Ryker Alden Gray, was 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and 19 inches long at birth.

Her pregnancy and birth went well but afterward “it was a disaster.” The placenta would not come out and she lost a great deal of blood, but Mission Hospital McDowell got her to the operating room as fast as possible. There, she received four units of blood and a unit of plasma. Sanders and her baby son were then transferred to Mission Hospital in Asheville for further care.

“I am blessed to be here with my family,” she told The McDowell News while she was in the hospital. “If you know anything about the human body, I had lost almost all my blood and about bled to death. But luckily I am alive and have my handsome son.”

She has two other children, Kayden and Kinsley Sanders. Her fiancé, Jamie Gray, is her son’s father and this is his first child. On Saturday, July 8, Sanders was discharged from Mission Hospital but her baby son had to remain there a couple days longer. He was in the NICU with jaundice and had a small amount of fluid in his lungs, but otherwise is doing well, his mother said.

Sanders and her son are now home. She said NICU was amazing and so was the staff at Mission Hospital. She said she has worked at the hospital’s renal unit for more than six and a half years.