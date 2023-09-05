Marion has a full-service travel agency that can help you book your next vacation or out-of-town trip.

In September 2022, Summer Calloway, a travel professional, started her business called Travelmation – Summer Calloway. The new business was born out of her passion for traveling and enjoying trips to interesting places.

“My husband, Kelly, and our girls (Kallie, Cora and Vera) are my favorite travel companions,” she told The McDowell News. “We love Walt Disney World, cruising and beach destinations most.”

Prior to opening her small business, she spent her leisure time traveling, planning trips with extended family/friends and writing about her travels.

“I love to document my reviews of restaurants, resorts, excursions and more,” she told The McDowell News. “I became a top 10 area contributor on Tripadvisor. Soon after, I was asked to become a member of the Cleandesign Travel and Tourism Panel. This was a paid assignment that allowed me to write about my recent travels. This further enhanced my love for all things travel.”

Now, she spends her days planning travels for others and at no additional costs to her clients.

“My pricing will match (or beat) the pricing individuals can get booking on their own,” she said. “My commission is paid by the travel vendors.”

Calloway is based in Marion and works out of her home office. She can also work remotely when traveling.

“I plan travel to every destination worldwide,” she told The McDowell News. “I can assist with everything from a local trip, guided tours, Disney, international destinations, cruising, all-inclusive resorts, ski vacations, group travel and more. No trip is too big or small.”

Calloway’s business is a full-service agency, meaning she can assist with lodging, tour guides, transportation, theme parks, excursions, travel insurance and rentals of baby equipment, strollers and scooters.

“I value my clients and have connections with most every travel brand,” she said. “I help prepare clients for travel, assist when problems arise and make sure no detail is missed.”

For more information, visit her Facebook page at www.facebook.com/travelmationsummer.

Contact her at 828-467-3951 or through email at summercalloway@travelmation.net.