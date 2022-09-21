Marion to seek grant money for rest of Drexel Heritage site cleanup

The city of Marion will seek state grant money to complete the cleanup of the former Drexel Heritage plant site and create a master plan which could include the possibility of passenger rail service at that location.

On Tuesday, the Marion City Council held its second regular meeting for September. The meeting was held at East Marion United Methodist Church in conjunction with the Marion East Community Forum.

During that meeting, the council heard an update from Planning and Development Director Heather Cotton about the former Drexel Heritage site, located on the corner of Carson and Blue Ridge streets.

In 2014, the then-owner of the site, Marion Property LLC, operated by Fred Godley of Cornelius, tore down parts of the old furniture plant. Godley later asked the city and county to take over ownership of the property, because he could not finish the demolition on the 15-acre site.

After securing grants for the project, both entities accepted the donation of land from Godley and began formulating plans for the first phase of the cleanup. A contractor began Phase I of the project to clean up massive piles of debris on the property in March 2019, and the work was finished in August of that year.

After that debris was cleared from the property, local officials started working on the next phase of the cleanup, which would include removing contaminants buried in the ground, underground storage tanks and other remaining problems, which would hinder future development of the property.

This month, the N.C. Department of Commerce announced the second round of available funding to local governments through the Rural Transformation Grant (RTG) fund. The second round of funding will include the awarding of $27.9 million to local governments in North Carolina, said Cotton on Tuesday.

Local governments can apply for support from the RTG fund, a unique grant program that helps communities overcome challenges that limit their economic competitiveness. The city of Marion intends to apply for RTG grant money to complete the cleanup of the former Drexel Heritage property and seek funding for the removal of the underground storage tanks, the oil-water separator system and removal of other subsurface debris that is still there following the 2019 cleanup. In addition, the city will seek grants to contract with a planning, architectural and engineering design firm to complete the redevelopment of the property, according to Cotton.

This master plan will focus on the site’s suitability and design for a mixed-use site that is oriented for transportation needs. The property will be evaluated for its suitability as a “new passenger rail station with integrated regional bus service, visitor and transit-oriented lodging, high-density residential and commercial space and public amenities and infrastructure that will connect to and expand downtown Marion’s footprint,” said Cotton.

“This funding will allow the city to eliminate a significant barrier in the revitalization of downtown by leveraging 15.29 (acres) of publicly-owned land to make it available for public and private reinvestment, diversify and expand economic sectors that are more resilient to downturns in the economy, create new employment opportunities and increase housing options for the local workforce,” wrote Cotton in a memo.

The estimated total project cost is $880,000. After hearing Cotton’s presentation, the City Council agreed to apply for a $900,000 grant from the N.C. Department of Commerce’s Rural Transformation Grant (RTG) fund.

In other business, the Marion City Council:

Heard the 2021-22 report from the Marion Business Association. President Lauren Mathews gave the report to council. During that year, 15 new businesses opened in Marion and of those, nine were in the downtown. A total of nine ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held in that year. During that same year, 11 businesses closed in Marion. And from 2021 to 2022, 11 businesses in Marion either relocated or got a new owner. In addition, MBA Director Freddie Killough announced that the Mountain Glory festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 8, and all of the available booths are now occupied. “We are full for Mountain Glory,” she said.

Heard the report from the Marion East Community Forum. Representatives of the forum invited City Council members to a roundtable discussion about racism and racial equity that will be held Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m. at the Marion Community Building. The forum is offering racial equity training later this year. The forum continues to work on the problem of substance abuse and cleaning up the litter and trash in the neighborhoods. The forum is collecting stories and recipes from people who lived and worked in the textile mill villages and these will be published in a book. The forum is partnering with Centro Unido Latino Americano to talk with all residents and find out what they would like to happen in the East Marion, Clinchfield and Eastfield communities.

Approved the closing of Fort Street for a special event by the BEAR Closet on Nov. 12.

Approved the amended capital sewer improvement plan.

Accepted the low bid of $81,140 from Bennick Grading & Excavation of Nebo for the Kathy Street culvert project.

Heard from Mayor Pro Tem Woody Ayers who asked council members to remember Mayor Steve Little in their thoughts. Little traveled to attend a doctor’s appointment out of town to have some tests conducted by a specialist for problems with his vocal cords. Ayers presided over the meeting in Little’s absence.