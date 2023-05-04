City of Marion officials and the McDowell Trail Association are hoping that a state grant can help them restore and repurpose two old railroad trestles so they can become a part of the Peavine Trail.

For some time, both city and the MTA have looked at what to do with these two trestles that are south of the downtown. The idea is to extend the Peavine Trail from the middle of Marion southward towards Jacktown Road and one day connect it all the way to McDowell Technical Community College. These two old train trestles, which used to be a part of the Southern Railway’s Peavine line in Marion, could someday be transformed for pedestrian and cyclists to use.

The biggest and most prominent trestle is located behind Mi Morelia Mexican Restaurant on Rutherford Road. The other one is smaller, less visible and located further south. Both of them are closed to the public. They need extensive repairs to enable for them to be used for the trail but this would allow extension of the trail to Jacktown Road.

An engineering study addressing the trestles was completed in 2019. Grant funding requiring a local match will be necessary for trestle repairs.

During Tuesday’s meeting of the Marion City Council, Heather Cotton, the city’s planning director, gave a report about seeking a state grant for the Peavine Trail. The City Council held their first meeting for May at the Marion Community Building.

The city of Marion could seek a grant from the N.C. Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Division of Parks and Recreation, for the repair and repurpose of the old trestles. This would open approximately one mile of new trail between Ford Way and Jacktown Road, Cotton said.

A feasibility study included an estimate of $534,000 to repair the trestles with timber decking. As of March of this year, the total cost of construction was estimated to be $620,000. City staff also recommends an additional $56,000 for other trail improvements such as a trailhead at Jacktown Road. This trailhead would have signs, a new surface, trash cans and benches. It would be similar to what has been done already at the State Street trailhead, according to city officials.

If awarded, the state grant would require a 50% local match with a maximum award amount of $500,000.

This local match will be supported by the $25,000 raised by the McDowell Trails Association’s Revive the Peavine fund-raising campaign. More than 50 local donors and several business sponsors have already contributed to the Revive the Peavine effort.

In addition, the McDowell Tourism Association will contribute $50,000 and the McDowell Trails Association has agreed to continue raising money to help with the local match, Cotton said.

Donations are accepted via the MTA’s website and by mail. Donation forms and online giving can be found at https://mcdowelltrails.org.

During Tuesday’s meeting, council members heard from MTA President Steve Pierce and MTA member Oscar Creech about the future of those trestles and how they can be restored. Mayor Steve Little said he was originally opposed to restoring the trestles thinking they were too much in disrepair. But Creech challenged city officials to save them for a new use and Little’s mind was changed.

“It’s part of the history of Marion,” Creech said to the City Council.

“That’s part of who we are,” said Little.

After a discussion, the City Council voted to seek the grant money.

In another matter, council members heard a presentation of a strategic plan for Marion. This plan was prepared with help from the N.C. Department of Commerce. Kyle Case, community economic development planner with the state Commerce Department, gave the presentation.

This strategic plan was drafted using input from the Marion City Council, the city’s staff, feedback from a variety of community residents and businesses and the staff from the Department of Commerce.

This plan made a total of 60 recommendations under five priority areas. They are:

• Public service

• Infrastructure and transportation

• Economic development

• Housing

• Outdoor recreation

These recommendations should serve as guideposts for Marion “as it considers future development efforts and should work in collaboration with other planning efforts undertaken by the city and related jurisdictions.”

After hearing from Case, council voted to accept the plan.