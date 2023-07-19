With the Marion Tailgate Market shifting to Saturdays for their weekly market, new vendors and live music are sure to entertain attendees.

Attendees can expect a new and updated theme weekly when they attend the Saturday Tailgate Market, and be sure to check out @MarionTailgateMarket on Facebook for updates. This week’s vendors include:

Grandpa’s Woodworking/Photography, Stockton Family Homestead, Cottonwood Ridge Farm, Gloria’s Baked Goods & Crafts, Hoyle’s Sonshine Artisan Works, Hendley’s Farm, David Parker, Calvin Freeman Nellie’s Quilts and Aprons, Howe’s Kitchen & Pantry, Sunshine Pet Bakery, Foothills Food Hub, St. John’s Community Garden, Farmers of the Foothills, Hendley’s Honey Farm, and music by Richie Valentine.

The Saturday, July 29, Market will also feature live music, but will include a live cooking demo by Cathy Hohenstein from N.C. Cooperative Extension. Be sure to follow the Marion Tailgate Market’s Facebook page for event details and updates on market vendors, new products and more at https://fb.me/e/36KLOzS1E.

EBT/SNAP benefits are accepted and doubled through the Fresh Bucks Program sponsored by McDowell Local Food Advisory Council (McDowell LFAC).

If you are interested in vending as a crafter, food producer or farmer, reach out to Grace Fitzgerald, community project manager for the McDowell LFAC & market manager, at grace@foothillsfoodhub.org.

New market hours

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May through October.

(No tailgate market due to city events on Sept. 16 and Oct. 14)

Check the Marion Tailgate Market Facebook page for new vendor announcements and updates on food trucks, musicians and special guests: www.facebook.com/mariontailgatemarket.

About Marion Tailgate Market

Started in 2007 in downtown Marion.

Located at 67 W. Henderson St., Marion.

Items for sale range from locally grown vegetables, seasonal produce, and artisan crafts. EBT/SNAP benefits accepted and doubled

Farmers, food trucks, musicians and food producers interested in vending at the Tailgate Market can contact Grace@FoothillsFoodHub.Org.

About Foothills Food Hub

The Foothills Food Hub is a project of the McDowell Local Food Advisory Committee (LFAC). The Foothills Food Hub is designed to integrate several food network components. The facilities will include:

Food pantry storage and packing;

Farm fresh produce wash line, cold storage and distribution;

Teaching kitchen for cooking and other classes; and

Commercial kitchen for meal preparation, value added processing and food entrepreneur development.

Visit www.facebook.com/FoothillsFoodHub/ to learn more.

About McDowell Local Food Advisory Council (LFAC)

Supporting farmers, pantries, and those most in need in McDowell County

Parent Organization of Foothills Food Hub

Fosters relationships between N.C. Farmers of the Foothills, Food Hub, Community organizations and food related organizations throughout McDowell

Sponsoring the doubling of EBT/SNAP bucks for the 2023 Marion Tailgate Market

Visit www.facebook.com/mcdowellLFAC/about/?ref=page_internal for more information.