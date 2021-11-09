Marion Tailgate Market now features fall crafts

The fall craft market is here. This market will focus more on handmade and local goods, though some of our farmers will have produce there through the season.
This week we will have wreaths, hand-crocheted items, fresh flowers, turnip greens, fresh baked bread and more. The market is today from 3-6 p.m. on West Henderson Street.
Did you know we accept EBT/SNAP, Credit and Debit at the market? EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double up to $40 ($20 in EBT, $20 in Fresh Bucks) to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income. Stop by the information booth to find out more information.
The market is held under the covered shelter in the parking lot at the intersection of Henderson and Logan streets. For more market information, call 652-2215. Watch for weekly updates on Facebook at Marion Tailgate Market, and check out the new Marion Tailgate Market website (https://www.mariontailgatemarket.com/)
Try out this delicious sweet potato bread recipe!
Sweet Potato Bread
Ingredients
3 cups self-rising flour
2 teaspoons nutmeg
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 cup sugar
1 cup brown sugar
4 eggs
1 cup vegetable oil
4 Tablespoons whole milk
2 cups mashed sweet potatoes (canned sweet potatoes will work fine)
Directions
Test kitchen tips: We used two 8 by 4 loaf pans and the sweet potato bread baked for about 60 minutes.
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Whisk together dry ingredients.
3. Whisk eggs in a separate bowl.
4. In a large mixing bowl or using a large bowl with a stand-up mixer, mix together all ingredients thoroughly 5 minutes. Scrape sides regularly with a rubber spatula to ensure a proper mix.
5. Scoop mixture into small to medium loaf pans, filling each pan 2/3 full. I use a decorative pan of my Mom’s that has 4 small loaf pans in one pan.
6. Bake at 350 degrees 45 to 60 minutes depending on your pan size and oven. Use the toothpick test to judge, but don’t overcook. You want this bread to be moist.
7. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes in the pan.
8. Turn out onto cooling racks. Wrap with Saran or another cling wrap to keep fresh.