Marion Tailgate Market now features fall crafts

The fall craft market is here. This market will focus more on handmade and local goods, though some of our farmers will have produce there through the season.

This week we will have wreaths, hand-crocheted items, fresh flowers, turnip greens, fresh baked bread and more. The market is today from 3-6 p.m. on West Henderson Street.

Did you know we accept EBT/SNAP, Credit and Debit at the market? EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double up to $40 ($20 in EBT, $20 in Fresh Bucks) to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income. Stop by the information booth to find out more information.

The market is held under the covered shelter in the parking lot at the intersection of Henderson and Logan streets. For more market information, call 652-2215. Watch for weekly updates on Facebook at Marion Tailgate Market, and check out the new Marion Tailgate Market website (https://www.mariontailgatemarket.com/)

Try out this delicious sweet potato bread recipe!

Sweet Potato Bread





Ingredients

3 cups self-rising flour