Marion Tailgate Market is in full bloom

Cucumbers, squash, and zucchini will be ready and waiting for you at this week’s Tailgate market. Stop by and check out our farm-fresh vegetables and other local-made goods.

The Historic Marion Tailgate Market is open from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday, May to October. Starting back up soon, we will also be opening on every Friday of July and August from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pick up lettuce, onions, quail and duck eggs, snap peas, peppers, and other spring veggies. Don’t forget to take home a beautiful flower arrangement from St. John’s Community Garden.

No cash is not a reason to miss the Market. Marion Tailgate Market accepts cards: credit, debit and EBT. EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double up to $40 to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income.

The Market is located under the covered shelter in the parking lot at the intersection of Henderson and Logan streets.

For more Market information, please call 652-2215. Watch for weekly updates on Facebook at Marion Tailgate Market, and check out the new Marion Tailgate Market website (https://www.mariontailgatemarket.com/)