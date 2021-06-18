Marion Tailgate Market is in full bloom

Cucumbers, squash, and zucchini will be ready and waiting for you at this week’s Tailgate market. Stop by and check out our farm-fresh vegetables and other local-made goods.
The Historic Marion Tailgate Market is open from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday, May to October. Starting back up soon, we will also be opening on every Friday of July and August from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pick up lettuce, onions, quail and duck eggs, snap peas, peppers, and other spring veggies. Don’t forget to take home a beautiful flower arrangement from St. John’s Community Garden.
No cash is not a reason to miss the Market. Marion Tailgate Market accepts cards: credit, debit and EBT. EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double up to $40 to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income.
The Market is located under the covered shelter in the parking lot at the intersection of Henderson and Logan streets.
For more Market information, please call 652-2215. Watch for weekly updates on Facebook at Marion Tailgate Market, and check out the new Marion Tailgate Market website (https://www.mariontailgatemarket.com/)
This balsamic grilled vegetables recipe would be a perfect way to prepare all of your Tailgate Market produce purchases. Try it with whatever combination of fresh veggies you prefer.
Balsamic Grilled Vegetables
Cook time: 30 minutes, prep time: one hour. Serves four to six
Ingredients
2 medium zucchini
2 medium yellow summer squash
2 medium red, yellow, orange, green bell peppers
1 medium red onion
8-16 oz. fresh whole mushrooms (white button, or cremini), optional
Marinade
3 tbsp balsamic vinegar
3 tbsp soy sauce
2 rbsp olive oil
1/2 tsp Kosher or sea salt
1/4 tsp cracked black pepper
1-2 clove garlic, grated or minced
pinch sugar
Directions
1. Cut all the veggies into approximately 1-inch chunks. Place them in a large bowl with a tight-fitting lid or a gallon resealable bag.
2. Measure marinade ingredients and pour over veggies. Marinate for at least 1 hour (even better when it's overnight).
3. Drain vegetables reserving liquid. Heat veggie pan/basket over grill until screaming hot. Add the drained marinated veggies and cook with the grill lid closed stirring after 3-4 minutes until tender-crisp with some charring. Remove to a serving bowl and sprinkle with some of the marinade, if desired.