As we ease gently into back-to-school season, Marion Tailgate Market welcomes McDowell residents to its weekly Saturday market with live cooking demos, back-to-school gifts, and fresh healthy food to kick off the school year.

As many students and families are returning to school, Tailgate Market craft vendors are ramping up with unique local gifts and handmade items. Farmer vendors will have a variety of regionally grown produce for fresh meals, late summer salads, and perfect sauces, snacks, jams or dressings to pair with packed school lunches.

This week’s vendors include Grandpa's Woodworking/Photography, Not Wrapped Too Tight, Nikki’s Nourished by Nature, Howe’s Kitchen & Pantry, Cottonwood Ridge Farm, Gloria's Baked Goods & Crafts, Hoyle's Sonshine Artisan Works, David Parker, Calvin Freeman, Nellie's Quilts and Aprons, Sunshine Pet Bakery, Foothills Food Hub, St. John's Community Garden, N.C. Farmers of the Foothills, Hendley's Honey Farm, and live music by Richie Valentine.

The Saturday, Aug. 26, Market will also include a live cooking demo by Cathy Hohenstein from the N.C. Cooperative Extension. She will be demonstrating quick and easy meals like stovetop frittatas for busy families using fresh local produce.

Be sure to follow the Marion Tailgate Market Facebook page for event details and updates on Market Vendors, new products, and more: https://fb.me/e/36KLOzS1E.

EBT/SNAP benefits are accepted and doubled through the Fresh Bucks Program sponsored by McDowell Local Food Advisory Council (McDowell LFAC).

If you are interested in vending as a crafter, food producer, or farmer, reach out to Grace Fitzgerald, community project manager for the McDowell LFAC and Market manager at grace@foothillsfoodhub.org.

New market hours

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May through October

(No tailgate market due to city events on Sept. 16 and Oct. 14)

Check the Marion Tailgate Market Facebook page for new vendor announcements and updates on food trucks, musicians and special guests: www.facebook.com/mariontailgatemarket.

About Marion Tailgate Market

• Started in 2007 in downtown Marion.

• Located at 67 W. Henderson St., Marion.

• Items for sale range from locally grown vegetables, seasonal produce and artisan crafts. EBT/SNAP benefits accepted and doubled.

• Farmers, food trucks, musicians and food producers interested in vending at the Tailgate Market can contact Grace@FoothillsFoodHub.Org.

About Foothills Food Hub

The Foothills Food Hub is a project of the McDowell Local Food Advisory Committee (LFAC). The Foothills Food Hub is designed to integrate several food network components. The facilities will include:

• Food pantry storage and packing;

• Farm fresh produce wash line, cold storage and distribution;

• Teaching kitchen for cooking and other classes; and

• Commercial kitchen for meal preparation, value added processing and food entrepreneur development.

Visit www.facebook.com/FoothillsFoodHub/ to learn more.

About McDowell Local Food Advisory Council (LFAC)

● Supporting farmers, pantries and those most in need in McDowell County

● Parent Organization of Foothills Food Hub

● Fosters relationships between N.C. Farmers of the Foothills, Food Hub, Community organizations and food related organizations throughout McDowell

● Sponsoring the doubling of EBT/SNAP bucks for the 2023 Marion Tailgate Market

● Visit www.facebook.com/mcdowellLFAC/about/?ref=page_internal for more information.