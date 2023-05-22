The Marion Tailgate Market is getting a revamp! Gearing up for the full swing of the growing season in our region, we are responding to the community’s requests for more fresh, local food.

Bring your friends and plan to meet your local farmers who are bringing — just for you — vegetables, eggs, meats, fruits, honey, teas, condiments, baked goods, plants, flowers, crafts and more. EBT/SNAP benefits accepted and doubled.

The new 2023 season hours are Tuesdays from 3-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from May through October. There will be no Tailgate Markets due to city events on Saturday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Oct. 14.

We have multiple new food and produce vendors who want to see you at the market! Check the Marion Tailgate Market Facebook page for new vendor announcements and updates on food trucks, musicians and special guests at www.facebook.com/mariontailgatemarket.

The following vendors are scheduled to be at the market this season:

Edwards Family Farms (Saturdays)

Nikki’s Nourished by Nature

Not Wrapped Too Tight

Leisa’s Kettle Korn, LLC (Tuesdays)

Treadway-Smith Farms

Hidden Lake Homestead & Forage

Appalachian Flavor

Gloria’s Baked Goods & Crafts

N.C. Farmers of the Foothills

St. John’s Community Garden

Hendley’s Farm Honey

Sunshine Pet Bakery

Nellie’s Quilts and Aprons

Hoyle’s Son-Shine Artisan Works

Love & Light Botanicals

Hedgerow Crafters (Tuesdays — free-range eggs, leatherwork and leather repair, banjo pickin’)

Calvin Freeman’s produce

Stockton Family Homestead

Mountain Made Farm

For more information, email the Foothills Food Hub and Tailgate Market at McDowellLFAC@gmail.com, https://foothillsfoodhub.org or grace@foothillsfoodhub.org.

Here’s some facts about the Marion Tailgate Market:

• Started in 2007 in downtown Marion.

• Located at 67 W. Henderson St., Marion.

• Items for sale range from locally grown vegetables, seasonal produce and artisan crafts. EBT/SNAP benefits accepted and doubled.

• Farmers, food trucks, musicians and food producers interested in vending at the Tailgate Market can contact Grace@FoothillsFoodHub.Org.

Foothills Food Hub

The Foothills Food Hub is a project of the McDowell Local Food Advisory Committee (LFAC). The Foothills Food Hub is designed to integrate several food network components. The facilities will include:

• Food pantry storage and packing;

• Farm-fresh produce wash line, cold storage and distribution;

• Teaching kitchen for cooking and other classes; and

• Commercial kitchen for meal preparation, value added processing and food entrepreneur development.

Visit www.facebook.com/FoothillsFoodHub/ to learn more.

About McDowell Local Food Advisory Council (LFAC)

● Supporting farmers, pantries and those most in need in McDowell County;

● Parent organization of Foothills Food Hub;

● Fosters relationships between N.C. Farmers of the Foothills, Food Hub, community organizations and food-related organizations throughout McDowell;

● Sponsoring the doubling of EBT/SNAP bucks for the 2023 Marion Tailgate Market;

Visit www.facebook.com/mcdowellLFAC/about/?ref=page_internal for more information.