Marion’s Third Friday Craft Stroll takes place this week

On Friday, May 20, take time to explore Marion’s beautiful downtown, enjoy the acoustic music provided by Greystoke and shop with our local businesses and crafters.

The Third Friday Craft Stroll will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. in the central business district of Marion, situated around the City Stage on Marion’s North Block, according to a news release.

Among the vendors present at this month’s craft stroll will be Nourished by Nature, Not Wrapped Too Tight, Hendley’s Honey, Johnson Family Farms, Finley’s Produce, Uzepi LLC, Kreativity In Motion, Walnut Street Treasures, Leslie Ray, Mother's Gift, Tree Top Magic, Green Farm Girls, and Getting Crafty With It.

The organizer, Nikki Chester can be reached via email at mainstreetcraftstrollmarionnc@gmail.com for information about upcoming Craft Stroll Events.

Throughout the summer, the Third Friday Craft Strolls will take place at the City Stage from 5 to 8 p.m., on June 17, July 15 and Aug. 19.

The vendors will rotate monthly, so make sure to add these dates to your calendar to have the opportunity to shop with a variety of our makers and artisans, according to the news release.