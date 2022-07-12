Marion’s Third Friday Craft Stroll takes place this week

This Friday, July 15, the Third Friday Craft Stroll will take place from 5-8 p.m. in the central business district of Marion, situated around the City Stage on Marion’s North Block.

Some of the vendors present will be Twisted Sister, Dawn Johnson, Omi Salavea, Cameron Johnson, Michelle Gwyn, Terry McClellan, Amy Metcalf, Leigh Anne Leonard, Dustin and Amber Smith, Johnson Family Farm, Linda Hensley and Allie Baliles.

There will be hand-crafted home decor, custom printing, laser engraving, handmade wreaths, crocheted items and more.

Shop locally and support McDowell’s own makers and artists. Celebrate summer in Marion and make sure to enjoy the eateries, breweries and local shops in our beautiful downtown.

The last Third Friday Craft Stroll of the summer will take place at the City Stage from 5-8 p.m. on Aug. 19.

If you’re interested in vendor opportunities, organizer Nikki Chester can be reached via email at mainstreetcraftstrollmarionnc@gmail.com.