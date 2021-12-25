Marion’s popular New Year’s Eve celebration coming back

The New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown Marion will be back to ring out 2021 and ring in 2022.

Last year, the celebration didn’t take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But for this year, the Rotary Club of Marion’s New Year’s Eve party will take place in the middle of the central business district. At midnight on the night of Friday, Dec. 31, it will be something more than just a ball drop.

You can count down the seconds to the New Year while watching an oversized gold nugget descend from the sky into a pot of gold. This scenario may sound strange, but its how visitors to downtown Marion will celebrate the coming of 2022 during Marion Rotary Club’s New Year’s Eve Celebration, which is considered one of the most unique New Year’s Eve events in the Southeast, according to a news release.

The city of Marion began its New Year’s Eve Gold Nugget Drop in 2009 as a nod to McDowell County’s gold heritage. Many people do not realize it, but the gold rush in the United States actually started in western North Carolina. McDowell County, where Marion and the North Carolina Gold Foundation is located, played an integral part in that history. The richest gold mines in the United States were located in McDowell before the discovery of gold in California.