Marion’s popular New Year’s Eve celebration coming back

The New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown Marion will be back to ring out 2021 and ring in 2022.
Last year, the celebration didn’t take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But for this year, the Rotary Club of Marion’s New Year’s Eve party will take place in the middle of the central business district. At midnight on the night of Friday, Dec. 31, it will be something more than just a ball drop.
You can count down the seconds to the New Year while watching an oversized gold nugget descend from the sky into a pot of gold. This scenario may sound strange, but its how visitors to downtown Marion will celebrate the coming of 2022 during Marion Rotary Club’s New Year’s Eve Celebration, which is considered one of the most unique New Year’s Eve events in the Southeast, according to a news release.
The city of Marion began its New Year’s Eve Gold Nugget Drop in 2009 as a nod to McDowell County’s gold heritage. Many people do not realize it, but the gold rush in the United States actually started in western North Carolina. McDowell County, where Marion and the North Carolina Gold Foundation is located, played an integral part in that history. The richest gold mines in the United States were located in McDowell before the discovery of gold in California.
The Gold Foundation designed the city’s first gold nugget, which dropped every New Year’s Eve until 2016. At that time the gold nugget was replaced with a more modern-looking gold nugget designed by local business Turtle Laboratories.
This year’s festivities will kick off on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. with an urban hike through several downtown Marion neighborhoods. This hike will highlight some of Marion’s iconic homes and tell the stories of their past owners. Not only will this activity get your heart racing, but it’ll also give you a new perspective on some of the homes that surround downtown Marion.
The urban hike is expected to last approximately two hours. Participants are asked to wear comfortable shoes and be ready for an evening of stories and activity. No advanced registration is required.
The McDowell County Historical Society will host its historical ghost walk with paranormal investigative group Creep Geeks at 7:30 p.m., 9 and 10:30 p.m. Walks will depart from Ingenious Coffee Roasters at 140 S. Main St. in Marion.
The MCHS is asking for donations of $12.50 for attendees 16 years old and older. For ages 6 through 15, the tickets are $7. Children younger than 5 with an adult can participate for free. Walks are expected to last approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes.
Proceeds from this event will go directly to the McDowell County Historical Society, a 501©3. Walks are weather-dependent, so rain may cancel this portion of the event. For up to date information on this event, visit the event’s Facebook page.
From 9 to 11 p.m., families with small children can enjoy carnival games and an inflatable Kid’s Zone sponsored by the Corpening Memorial YMCA. Free miniature train rides will also be available during this time.
All Things Geeky by 2 Nerds will host Marion’s annual New Year’s Eve Costume Contest. From 9 to 10:30 p.m., participants can register for the contest and have their picture taken at All Things Geeky by 2 Nerds, located in the lower level of the Larry D. Miller Business Complex at 29 Logan St.
Contest winners will be announced at the store at 10:30 p.m. and again before the gold nugget drop at midnight. Winners will receive one of several cash prizes.
Individuals and groups looking for a challenge can take part in a special New Year’s Eve scavenger hunt hosted by Watermark Theater Collective.
Participants will be asked to download the app Goosechase and type in the event’s details at the Municipal Event Center, located at in the Miller Complex at 29 Logan St. They’ll then have from 9:30 to 11 p.m. to find a variety of items located around town for a chance to win a prize. The top ranking players will receive a prize for their efforts.
Hours before the gold nugget drop on Main Street, visitors can enjoy carriage rides starting at 9 p.m. and continuing to midnight. Local shops, restaurants and breweries will be open in the downtown during this event, making perfect pit stops for visitors wanting to make the most out of the last day of 2021.
A few minutes before midnight, New Year’s Eve revelers can gather around the oversized gold nugget created by Turtle Laboratories in Marion and prepare to experience this one-of-a-kind New Year’s Eve countdown. As the seconds wind down to midnight, spectators can count down from 10 as the nugget drops slowly descends into a large pot of gold.
This year’s gold nugget drop will be in memory of Don Markum, a gold enthusiast who helped create the New Year’s Eve nugget drop to bring recognition to McDowell County’s gold heritage.
The city’s New Year’s Eve Celebration is a collaboration between the Rotary Club of Marion, the city of Marion and other community organizations and businesses. A committee made up of Rotary Club members, city of Marion staff, Chamber of Commerce staff, McDowell Emergency Services personnel, local residents and members of the nonprofit community begin planning the event shortly after each celebration. Leading up to the event, the committee meets regularly to plan and develop amazing experiences for those visiting Marion on New Year’s Eve, according to the news release.
The leaders of the Marion Rotary Club would like to thank the following sponsors for making this year’s event possible: McDowell Chamber of Commerce, Turtle Laboratories, Morris Heating & Cooling, Marion Rotary Club past presidents, Joanne Howle Realty, Mission Hospital McDowell, Mountain Area Community Services, McDowell Technical Community College, First Citizens Bank, Morrow Insurance Agency, G.E.M. Constructors, Jeff Kincaid Insurance Agency, attorney Sharon L. Parker, McDowell Local, Edward Jones – Brandi Behlke, Flavors on Main, Marion Hot Wheelz, Key Gas Components, Spencer’s Hardware, Retirement Resource Management, People’s Home Equity – Brian Wilson, Mountain Ridge Health & Rehab, Gateway Wellness Foundation, Realty Group 1, Mica Town Brewing, Freedom Life Ministries, McDowell Mission Ministries, All Things Geeky by 2 Nerds and Corpening Memorial YMCA.
For additional information on this unique event, in the city that celebrates Bigfoot every September, visit https://www.facebook.com/NYEInMarionNC/.