WATCH NOW: Marion’s mayor, council members take the oath at Tuesday meeting

Tuesday evening, Marion’s mayor and three members of the City Council all took the oaths of office for four-year terms.

The swearing-in ceremony was the first part of Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Marion City Council. The City Hall was packed with family members and friends of the four city officials who were taking the oaths of office.

First, incumbent Mayor Steve Little took the oath for another term, which was administered by retired N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Bob Hunter. Little was joined his wife Alice and their daughter Sally when he was sworn in.

Next, incumbent Woody Ayers was sworn in for another term as a member of the City Council. The oath was administered by Magistrate Thomas Atkinson Jr. and Ayers was joined by Megan Mace, who held the Bible.

Incumbent Ann Harkey took the oath for another term as a City Council member. The oath was administered by Judge Ellen Shelley and Harkey was joined by numerous family members and friends as she was sworn in.