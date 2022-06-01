Marion’s Liver Mush Festival back for 2022

Marion’s 14th annual Liver Mush Festival will be back for 2022 this Saturday evening.

Like other events, the annual festival of liver mush was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But it will be back on Saturday from 5-9 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Marion.

“Come join the celebration of liver mush and the liver mush heritage of Marion and McDowell County! It’s a squeal!” reads a news release.

Back again this year will be the pig calling contest. So folks are urged to get their best pig call ready. A prize of $25 and a festival T-shirt will be given to the best pig caller.

There is also the pig squealing contest. A prize of $25 and a festival T-shirt will be given to the best pig squealer.

However, the free liver mush sandwiches won’t be available this year. Hunter's Liver Mush does not have the staff or the product to give away free liver mush, according to Freddie Killough, director of the Marion Business Association.

But the food trucks and the downtown restaurants will feature their version of liver mush dishes. Folks will vote for the Master of Liver Mush, said Killough.

Downtown Marion’s restaurants, taprooms, meadery and brewery will be open for your enjoyment.

Inflatables, face painting and other activities for the kids will be available. You can visit with the arts and craft vendors.

And what would a Liver Mush Festival be without the sounds of great traditional mountain music.

Ages Past, a bluegrass band best known for their powerful sound, original songwriting, and "traditional with a twist" style, has reunited to bring you all-new music.

Bluegrass fans from the Southeast will remember Ages Past from regional festivals throughout the 1990s. Following a 20-year hiatus, original member Randy Gallion has restarted the band with a new lineup that includes himself on guitar, Chad Day on banjo, Jaime Carter on bass, Savannah Reed on mandolin, and Scott Ferguson on fiddle.

Ages Past is a crowd pleasing band and brings a great new sound. So you better bring your dancing shoes and have a good time at Marion’s 14th annual Liver Mush Festival, according to the news release.

The 2022 sponsors are the city of Marion, Hunter's Liver Mush, McDowell Technical Community College, Asplundh Tree Experts, Belli Vi Med Spa, Urgent Care of Mountain View, U.S. Army Recruiting, LeafFilter Gutter Protection, JCP.

For more information, call 828-652-2215 or follow the festival on Facebook. In case of rain, the concert will be at the Historic Marion Tailgate Market shelter, 67 W. Henderson St.