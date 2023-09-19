On Friday, Marion’s own Barefoot Baby clothing line was featured in the Made in North Carolina event at the Mast General Store in Winston-Salem.

The event brought vendors from around the state, focusing on the small local brands the store loves to highlight, according to a news release.

“We were so thrilled to be there,” said Alyssa Hughes, founder of Barefoot Baby. “Matt (co-owner and husband) and I have been working so hard on growing the business since the beginning of the year, and being carried in every Mast location is something we are incredibly proud of.”

Other makers included Murphy’s Naturals from Raleigh and Camel City Goods from Winston-Salem, but the Hugheses were the only artisans from McDowell County, according to the news release.

“We love making people aware of McDowell County and some of the great things we have happening over here,” said Alyssa Hughes. “Bringing attention to the beautiful trails, the new restaurants, and other local businesses feels just as good as getting our own brand out there.”

You can find Barefoot Baby clothing in both children and adult sizes at all Mast locations, or by visiting the family’s website BarefootBabyClothing.com.