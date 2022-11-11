Marion Rotary honors Students of the Week

On Thursday, the Rotary Club of Marion recognized Emily Crisp and Avery Taylor as the Students of the Week.

They are both 12th grade students at McDowell High School.

Crisp lives in Nebo and is the daughter of Karen and Stacy Crisp. She plans to attend Western Carolina University and study biology and cardiovascular perfusion. After graduation, she hopes to attend the Medical University of South Carolina.

She has been selected to be a member of the National Honor Society, the National Technical Honor Society and the Phi Theta Kappa honor society. She has received an honor roll every year of school. She has been selected by the American Red Cross and her health science teacher a blood drive.

She is president of Rho Kappa honor society and plays varsity volleyball. She teaches dance and fitness class at Carolina Dance Co. She loves to volunteer at local elementary schools to help kids with reading and math. She is also a part of the Big Brother Big Sister Club and PGC. She loves to play sports and go to the lake in the summer and skiing in the winter. She loves to spend time with her family and friends and go to church.

Taylor lives in Marion and is the daughter of Jean and Paul Taylor. She plans to attend N.C. State University and study environmental science.

She is DECA chapter president and earned community recognition for Hooks and Hearts and third place at state level for community giving project. She earned seventh place internationally for DECA Community Giving project.

Her extracurricular activities are DECA, Student Council, MHS soccer team, MHS swim team, Rho Kappa, Environmental Club and Titan Athletic Advisory Council. Her interests are hiking, crocheting and volunteering.

Both Crisp and Taylor were presented to the club by Rotarian Steve Bush and received certificates from President Richard Berlick.