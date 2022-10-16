Marion Rotary Club honors Students of the Week

The Rotary Club of Marion honored Students of the Week at the Thursday, Oct. 13 meeting.

On Thursday, McDowell Early College students Chloe Phillips and Riley Hollifield were honored as Students of the Week. They were introduced to the club by Rotarian Steve Bush.

Phillips is the daughter of Kelly and James “Doug” Phillips of Marion. Her honors include Key Club president and National Honor Society president. She is in the National Society of High School Scholars and the National Technical Honors Society. She is a member of Phi Theta Kappa and McDowell Tech President’s List.

She loves to sing and paint and has studied the piano for 11 years. She plays piano for her church.

She hopes to attend N.C. State University or Clemson University and intends to study chemical engineering or materials engineering.

Hollifield is the son of Michelle Wasman and Darren Hollifield of Marion. He is in the 13th grade at McDowell Early College.

He is MEC Student Council president and was co-captain for the golf team last year.

He is in the process of applying for colleges but wants to attend Coastal Carolina University for a sports management degree. He wants to study sports management/administration.