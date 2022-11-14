Marion Rotary Club announces small grants program

The Rotary Club of Marion will accept applications for small grants to local non-profits and organizations this fall.

Marion Rotary has a total of $6,000 for a special small grant program this fall for McDowell County non-profits and service organizations. The grants must be for specific projects that further the work of the non-profit or service organization in McDowell County, according to a news release.

Requests must be for at least $500 but cannot be over $1,500. Projects must be able to be completed by June 30, 2023. While the Rotary Club will consider all requests, members are focusing locally during this grant cycle on promoting:

• Health and human or animal welfare

• Community resource development

• Education, school or youth programs.

Grants shall not cover capital requests, staff training, salaries, annual fund-raising campaigns, sponsorship or general operating expenses. The club can only accept one grant application from each school in the school system, according to the news release.

Contact Rotarian Sharon Parker via email at sp@sharonlparker.com (do not omit the “l” in the address) or call her at 828-652-2441 for a copy of the grant application. or with questions. Grant requests and documentation must be received by this year’s Rotary Small Grant Coordinator Sharon Parker on or before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The Rotary Club of Marion meets Thursday at noon at the Marion Community Building and the club welcomes new members. If you or someone that you know is interested in learning more about Rotary or attending a meeting, contact Arthur Parks at AWParks@aol.com.