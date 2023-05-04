On Saturday, King Charles III will be formally crowned as the monarch of the United Kingdom during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London. And the next day, the Coronation Concert will take place outside of London at Windsor Castle.

As it turns out, the niece of a McDowell County resident will be one of the musical stars performing for the new king of Great Britain at Sunday’s concert.

Jon Ridings was born in Windsor, England but came to the United States in the mid-1980s. He now lives in Marion and is married to Cheryl Ridings.

His niece is 29-year-old Freya Ridings, who is a prominent English singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Her song “Lost Without You” became a top 10 hit on the U.K. singles chart in 2017 and she has followed that hit with other popular songs, according to online sources.

Freya Ridings will join other big-name pop artists like Katy Perry and Lionel Richie and opera stars Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryan Terfel who will be the bill for the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle.

She is the daughter of English actor Richard John Ridings, who is Jon Ridings’ brother. Richard John Ridings has appeared in numerous television shows in the U.K. and motion pictures in the U.K. and the U.S. He can be seen in the hit movie “Who Framed Roger Rabbit.”

Freya Ridings and these popular musicians will perform at the Coronation Concert, which will be broadcast live on the BBC the day after the formal ceremony for King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

Naturally, Jon Ridings is excited about his niece and her musical accomplishments that earned her this exclusive spot.

“We are very proud of Freya and all she has achieved,” he said to The McDowell News. “She has just released her second album ‘Blood Orange’ (Friday, April 28), and it has been received to great acclaim.”

He said his niece struggled with dyslexia when she was a child. He quoted her as saying:

“I struggled so much at school with dyslexia, and I really found it so difficult in so many ways. When I found music, it just became an anchor that got me through the hardest school years…I couldn’t read music, and all my music teachers gave up on me one by one because I couldn’t read music. So literally I just had to write my own songs because nobody else would teach me.”

She overcame these obstacles and has managed to pursue a successful career as singer/songwriter. Two of her hits “Lost Without You” and “Castles” have been successful in the United States as well as her native England, her uncle said.

“I often hear both these songs being played over the speakers whilst in the local Marion Walmart and Ingles,” said Jon Ridings to The McDowell News. “It was an amazing achievement to be chosen to perform at the king’s Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle. I will certainly be watching, on Sunday afternoon, to see her performance.”

And her uncle said he plans to watch coronation itself on Saturday.

“Although Charles became king the instant Queen Elizabeth died, the coronation is the actual public recognition of the fact,” he said. “The ceremony will be an occasion that most people have never experienced. The parade will be spectacular, with over 7,000 military personnel from all over the world escorting the king’s carriage to Westminster Abbey.”