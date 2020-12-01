Marion Red Cross volunteer on the road -- and in the air --again

Sherry Dobbins of Marion has been helping hurricane and wildfire survivors for the better part of the last three months.

She first deployed to Alabama for Hurricane Laura in late August. From Alabama to Mississippi to Louisiana to Texas to California to Louisiana and now back to Louisiana. Sherry left for New Orleans on Sunday to continue sheltering families who have been devastated by Hurricane Laura. She says she has only been home in Western North Carolina for 16 days since August.

Her passion is to work directly with families impacted by disaster to provide them help and hope. Sherry recalls a single mother of two children at a shelter in Dallas. After being displaced from Lake Charles, the woman sought Sherry’s counsel while staying at the shelter. With Sherry’s guidance and the woman’s grit, the mother secured employment, enrolled her children in school, and purchased a home.

“I’ve received so many blessings in my life. I want to pass these blessings on to others,” said Dobbins.

Sherry began volunteering with Red Cross in 2016. She started by donating blood, following the example of her father. While she was giving blood one day, a volunteer said something that stuck with her: “If you can give blood, you can volunteer.” And so she did.