Marion police respond to Thursday wreck on the five lane. Friday morning crash partially closes I-40

The Marion Police Department is investigating a wreck Thursday evening on North Main Street or the five lane.

On Thursday at approximately 6:07 p.m., officers with the Marion Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash on North Main Street, near Peachtree Street.

Tyler Hall of Marion was operating a 2006 Ford F-150, traveling south on North Main Street, when he lost control of his truck. Hall’s truck travelled into the north bound lanes and struck a 1997 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Roger McCarthy of Marion, according to a news release.

After the initial collision, Hall’s truck continued off the roadway of North Main Street and came to rest on the property of 1952 North Main St. Hall’s truck struck one parked vehicle on this property, which forced that vehicle into a second vehicle. Both vehicles were parked and unoccupied.

Hall and a juvenile passenger were treated by McDowell EMS on the scene and refused any further medical treatment.

McCarthy and his passenger were transported by McDowell County EMS to Mission Hospital in Asheville, for treatment of their injuries. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. McCarthy was treated and released, however his passenger sustained more serious injuries which required them to be admitted to Mission Hospital.

This crash is still under investigation by the Marion Police Department with charges pending. Further information will be released once the investigation has been concluded, according to the news release.

Meanwhile another incident resulted in a portion of Interstate 40 in McDowell County being shut down.

The incident happened at 1:54 a.m. Friday near the exit to Nebo. It resulted in the closing of the two westbound lanes and one eastbound lane and involved a gas truck and a sport utility vehicle, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

According to emergency radio traffic, shortly after 2 a.m., firefighters were setting up a possible landing zone for an medical helicopter.

Additional details about these incidents were not available as of Friday.