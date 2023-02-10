Motor vehicle crash sites can be chaotic scenes -- twisted metal, injured drivers and passengers and sometimes differing stories as to what happened.

The Marion City Council recently recognized Sgt. Zach Wilson with the Marion Police Department for completing the North Carolina Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Certificate Program.

Wilson is one of two traffic reconstructionists who work for the police force.

Both are certified and recognized in a courtroom as experts in the area of traffic crash reconstruction.

Wilson chose to advance his traffic-oriented training and knowledge by entering the certificate program five years ago.

This program requires more than 400 additional hours of training in traffic safety. He was recently able to apply the skills he learned in investigating two fatal incidents in 2022.

“Working high profile incidents are taxing and require many long hours,” said Chief Allen Lawrence. “I am appreciative our agency has individuals trained and that specialize in this area of law enforcement.”